Los Angeles [US], February 1 (ANI): The popular series 'The Sandman' is set to conclude with its upcoming second season, as confirmed by showrunner Allan Heinberg.

The show, based on Neil Gaiman's famous DC comic series, first premiered in August 2022 and was renewed in November of the same year. However, Netflix had initially referred to it as a "continuation" rather than a new season, according to Variety.

Also Read | Udit Narayan's Old Video of Kissing Alka Yagnik Onstage Resurfaces Amid Facing Backlash for Kissing Fans - WATCH.

As per Variety, Heinberg shared that the decision to end the series the series was made early in the process.

"The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream's story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season," he said in a statement according to Variety.

Also Read | Allyce Ozarski Dies at 41 Due to Breast Cancer; Emmy-Nominated Producer Was Known for Her Work on 'I Love You America' and 'Baskets'.

He also thanked Netflix for allowing them to complete the adaptation in a way that stays true to the original comics.

The second season, which is set for release in 2025, follows the Season of Mists storyline from the comics. In this arc, Lucifer (played by Gwendoline Christie) steps down as ruler of Hell and hands the key to Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), leading to a struggle among powerful beings who want to claim it.

Many cast members from Season 1 will return to the Season, including Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Jenna Coleman, and Christie. New additions include Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lester as Destiny, and Barry Sloane as "The Prodigal."

According to Variety, reports also suggest the decision to end 'The Sandman' was made before recent accusations against Gaiman surfaced. Sources indicate that by mid-2023, the show's production team had already planned for Season 2 to be its final installment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)