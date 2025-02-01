Veteran singer Udit Narayan recently faced significant trolling after a viral video showed him kissing multiple female fans during a live performance. The video, widely shared on social media, captures Narayan singing his iconic track "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" while a group of female fans gathers near the stage to take selfies. In the footage, Narayan is seen leaning in to kiss fans, sparking a wave of online discussion. Netizens have since trolled the playback singer over the incident. Check it out. ‘Hum Decent Log Hain’: Udit Narayan Reacts to Backlash Over Kissing Female Fans During Live Concert in Resurfaced Viral Video.

Amid the backlash Udit Narayan is facing over his "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" antics during a live performance, another clip of the singer has surfaced online. In the old footage, Narayan is seen unexpectedly kissing singer Alka Yagnik on the cheek without consent on the Indian Idol sets. Have you seen the clip yet? Have a look. Video of Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans During Live Concert While Singing ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Goes Viral – WATCH.

In an interview with HT, Udit Narayan spoke out about the controversy after a video showed him kissing female fans during a live concert. He clarified that passionate fans often express their love in such ways.

He said, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (All this is fans' craze, it shouldn't be given so much attention).”

For the unversed, Udit Narayan, a celebrated singer, has lent his voice to songs in various languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali. Known for his iconic tracks in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lagaan and Devdas, he has won National Film Awards for his contributions.

