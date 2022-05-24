Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar will be seen headlining the show 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'.

Gagan has been roped in to play stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi in the follow-up series to Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

'Scam 2003' is adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter ki Diary', authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the scam back in the time. Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani are helming the project.

Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT is producing the show. The details regarding the other cast members have not been disclosed. (ANI)

