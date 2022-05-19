Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's career retrospective montage at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival had featured most of the stars who have previously worked with him, however, one co-star got left out in the cutting room.

As per Variety, although Nicole Kidman had been married to the superstar for more than a decade and appeared in three films with him, there was no shot of her to be found in the comprehensive series of clips from Cruise's long career.

'Days of Thunder', the film where Kidman and Cruise met was represented but no footage of the duo was on display. Instead, it was only shots of Cruise behind the wheel of a very fast car.

Other Cruise co-stars were on display in the roughly 10-minute piece, which ran both before the glamorous Cannes premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' and at a Master Class with the actor that was held on Wednesday afternoon.

There was Dustin Hoffman, Kristen Dunst, Renee Zellweger and Penelope Cruz. There were also plenty of shots of Cruise saving the world as Ethan Hunt from various 'Mission: Impossible' films, according to Variety. (ANI)

