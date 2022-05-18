Music maestro AR Rahman wants to 'break boundaries' and 'start a new path' for India on the international level via his directorial debut Le Musk. During the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, Rahman explained why he chose the English language for his debut directorial. Major Star Adivi Sesh Is All Set to Deliver a Third Hit in a Row, Here’s How.

"I made this film in English language so that it reaches to International audience as well. I want to break boundaries and start a new path for India," he said. The 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' hitmaker wants the audience to watch his movie and see "how they (the filmmakers) can improve it and can celebrate it".

'Le Musk' is a 36-minute VR film which stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in pivotal roles. Other Indian films including R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and Biswajeet Bora's 'Boomba Ride' will also be screened at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. This time, the prestigious film festival is celebrating Indian cinema. India has been chosen as the first 'Country of Honour' at Marche du Cinema.

