Los Angeles [US], May 12 (ANI): Singer Rita Ora is often criticised for her unique fashion statement.

As per Page Six, in conversation with Glamour UK, the pop star opened up about her polarizing personal style, saying that women in the entertainment industry are "treated differently" regarding what they wear and how they act.

"I've had it my whole career: having people judge what I wear, saying, 'Is she too naked?' Or, 'Can she say things like that?' I find it extremely misogynistic," said Ora, who's never shied away from a skin-baring style.

The 32-year-old singer, who covers the magazine in a gold pleated Maximilian Raynor jacket with an exaggerated collar, added that she's always admired Madonna, who's similarly fearless when it comes to both her fashion and attitude.

"She knew not everyone was going to agree with her. And she just did it anyway," Ora said.

"I'm thanking her for that, because that's given me the ability to be more outrageous, a bit more outlandish with things: how I dress, things I might say. I'm not perfect, but I think that's what keeps my fans entertained the most."

Ora was recently spotted attending Met Gala 2023 in a sheer corseted black gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crv4-tno_iQ/

Her barely there outfit boasted floral lace applique and perfectly placed chiffon along with a huge dramatic train.

She completed the look with Buccellati jewellery including a gold cuff, pearl bracelet and cocktail earrings - along with long diamond extensions that hung from her perfectly manicured nails. She was joined by her husband Taika Waititi at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the star-studded Met Gala earlier this month. (ANI)

