Singer Rita Ora is currently using LED therapy for skincare. Rita has been using a device that gives off full-spectrum LED light, thermo-therapy, cyro-therapy and advanced T-sonic pulsations, to help with her dry skin, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "It gives red light LED therapy which helps the skin absorb the moisture more, which for me is amazing because I have such dry skin. With the amount I travel. Kanye West to Expand His Brand Yeezy into Beauty and Skincare Line

I can literally just take this with me everywhere and it's so easy. It also pulses, which I love because it makes me feel like I'm having a massage. And it's so nourishing, so rejuvenating, it makes me feel like I am ready for bed," Rita shared. The singer has observed a lot of changes on her skin after using the therapy. Hasan Minhaj Calls out Asian Hypocrisy on George Floyd’s Death, Says ‘Bollywood Stars Do Skin Whitening Commercials So We Don’t Look Black’

Rita admits looking after her skin is a "big one" for her. "Looking after yourself and skin is a big, big, big one for me.... it really does make me feel like I've had a facial. It opens all my pores and gets all my excess make up off that I've missed with me just washing my face with my hands and a scrub," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).