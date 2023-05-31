Planning to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in English? Then you must know that it's actor Karan Soni who has voiced Pavitr Prabhakar aka Indian Spider-Man in the film. Speaking about people's response to him voicing Pavitr Prabhakar and the film being dubbed in nine Indian languages, Karan said, "I think it's so exciting that the movie is being dubbed in nine Indian languages. It's just very exciting because I grew up in India, and we absolutely love Spider-Man. When it was announced that I was playing him, I cannot tell you how many messages I got from people." Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Movie Review: Spider-Verse Sequel Gets Thumbs Up From Critics Who Call It the Best Animated Superhero Film Ever!

"Firstly, they were just excited, and then there were a few more serious messages, saying mainly, 'Don't mess this up.' I don't think we did!" The makers had recently announced that the Hindi and Punjabi version of the film will have Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill voice Pavitr Prabhakar. The news took social media by storm exciting the fans even more to get engrossed in the Spider-Man Universe again. Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 1.