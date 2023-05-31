Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, the film has been labelled as the best animated superhero film ever by critics. Featuring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry among others as voice cast, this film produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation has gotten thumbs up for its compelling screenplay, direction, visually stunning animations, refreshing humour and much more. Check out some of the reviews shared by critics on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Shubman Gill Opens Up On Voice Debut In Film, Reveals His Favourite Spiderman Actor.

The Hollywood Reporter – In this way Across the Spider-Verse gets even more serious about recreating the experience of reading a comic book. The animations are not just striking, but incredibly absorbing in each new dimension.

Collider – In addition to this impressive balance of characters is the unbelievable amount of worlds that Across the Spider-Verse throws the audience into, each with its own animation style and tone, all of which could likely maintain their own standalone film.

Deadline – What sets this film apart from other superhero fare is its sheer commitment to authenticity. From the comic panel-like transitions to the dynamic action sequences, the movie exudes an organic love for its source material. It isn’t just a film but an experience and a nod to every Spider-Man fan who has ever flipped through the pages of a Marvel publication.

The Verge – Across the Spider-Verse is a bigger, bolder, and more ambitious project than its predecessor in almost every way — so much so that its entire story doesn’t at all fit into a single movie with an especially satisfying ending.

Watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Below:

