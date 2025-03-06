Mindy Kaling serves as an executive producer for A Nice Indian Boy, a cross-cultural LGBTQ+ rom-com starring Karan Soni (Deadpool) and Jonathan Groff (Matrix: Resurrections) in the lead roles. The film carries a Meet the Parents vibe, blending humour, romance and heartwarming moments. The film also features Harish Patel, who won over many fans with his role in Marvel's Eternals, and Sunita Mani, known for her performances in Mr Robot, GLOW, and Evil Eye. Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse: Here’s What Karan Soni Has To Say About Voicing Spider-Man India Pavitr Prabhakar.

The trailer has recently been released online, and one scene is sure to catch the attention of Bollywood enthusiasts - Groff's character, who is adopted by an Indian couple, sings the iconic song "Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh" from the 1995 Hindi classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), originally picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Watch the Trailer of 'A Nice Indian Boy':

For all the Americans out there, this is the song that Groff was trying to sing in the trailer.

A Nice Indian Boy is directed by Roshan Sethi, who made his directorial debut with the underrated 7 Days (2021), a rom-com starring Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan. Thunderbolts: Geraldine Viswanathan Replaces Ayo Edebiri in Upcoming Marvel Movie; Actress Confirms This in Cheeky Insta Story!

The film revolved around two individuals in an arranged marriage setup who are forced to share accommodation during the pandemic. Sethi’s second film, World’s Best, featured Manny Magnus and Utkarsh Ambudkar and was a coming-of-age comedy about a maths genius aspiring to become a rapper. The screenplay for A Nice Indian Boy is penned by Eric Randall and Madhuri Shekar, promising a fresh and engaging narrative.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).