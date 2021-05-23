New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): As his debut film 'Heropanti' co-starring Kriti Sanon marked 7 years on the horizon of Indian cinema, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday celebrated the milestone by expressing his gratitude to the whole team and with a wish to work with them again.

Action-romantic drama 'Heropanti', which was released seven years back- in 2014 gave Indian cinema two new talented actors- Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and an on-screen magical pair too. While Tiger redefined action in the Indian films and won millions of hearts with his charismatic persona and dancing skills, Kriti became a household name as a leading actress of the industry, who has given memorable characters like 'Bitti', 'Dimpy', 'Ishita', 'Parvati Bai' and 'Rashmi' among many others in this short period of time.

Marking the 7th anniversary of his debut, Tiger took to his social media to express his gratitude to the team.

For his co-star Kriti Sanon, he wrote, "Happy 7 years Kriti. Rise and shine every year! See u on set soon @kritisanon". With 'see you on the set', Tiger hinted on his upcoming movie 'Ganpath' in which the pair will be seen sharing screen space after their last projects- 'Heropanti' and chartbuster song 'Chal Wahan Jaate Hain'.

For his producer of 'Heropanti'- Sajid Nadiadwala with whom he also did a number of projects and has another in the pipeline, he wrote, "Thank you, sir, for the opportunity and constant love and support hope I haven't let you down #sajidnadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala"

"Congratulations paaji. Can't wait to get back on a set with u sooner than later may u continue to achieve and excel with your amazing work! Miss u", he wrote for his director- Sabbir Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 31-year-old star has recently completed the first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie 'Heropanti'.'Heropanti 2' is currently slated to release on December 3 this year. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this, Tiger also has an interesting lineup of movies- 'Baaghi 4', 'Ganpath' co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. (ANI)

