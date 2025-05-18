Los Angeles, May 18 (PTI) Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton is set to star in psychological thriller "Death in Her Hands".

Directed by David Lowery, the upcoming film is an adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh's cult novel with the same name, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Chronicles of Narnia" star will essay Vesta Gul, a recently widowed woman who comes across a chilling handwritten note while walking in the woods near her home.

The note reads: “Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn't me. Here is her dead body.”

When Gul is unable to find Magda's body, she tries to find the truth.

"I am a devoted fan of Ottessa Moshfegh, and the opportunity to translate 'Death In Her Hands' to the big screen has been, in some ways, a subterfuge for getting to spend a great deal of time obsessing over her prose. But now the ruse is up," Lowery said in a statement.

"Death in Her Hands" is produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Jeanie Igoe.

