Washington DC [US], July 12 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming fantasy film ‘Wonka’ have finally unveiled the film’s official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Warner Bros shared the trailer and captioned it, “Only in theaters December 15. #WonkaMovie.”

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, After debuting the first footage from Paul King’s Wonka at CinemaCon last year, Warner Bros unwrapped the new trailer for the prequel to Roald Dahl’s beloved ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ Timothee Chalamet stars as the enigmatic Willy Wonka in the pic that focuses on the candymaker’s origins.

The. film is directed by ‘Paddington’ helmer King from a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Mathew Baynton and Simon Farnaby, reported Deadline.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“He’s an icon. He’s a legend. He is the moment,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Timothée just fits for Wonka's role perfectly.”

“They chose the perfect actor for the role. Can't wait to see,” a fan wrote.

Hugh Grant plays an Oompa-Loompa, with Peter Joseph, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Calah Lane, Colin O'Brien, Rahkee Thakrar, Ellie White, Murray McArthur, and Tracy Ifeachor also appearing, as per Deadline.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 15. (ANI)

