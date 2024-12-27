Timothée Chalamet is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's fastest-rising stars, whose presence in a movie often ensures it will at least be worth watching. Born on December 27, 1995, in New York City, USA, the young actor shot to fame with his breakout role as the sensitive Elio in Call Me by Your Name, earning an Academy Award nomination at just 22. Chalamet has masterfully balanced performance-driven indie dramas like Bones and All and A Complete Unknown with leading roles in blockbuster films like the Dune series and Wonka, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Adding to his appeal, Timothée’s striking good looks have made him a favourite among young female and LGBTQ+ fans. Timothée Chalamet Birthday: A Look at His Vibrant Wardrobe, One Appearance at a Time (View Pics).

Beyond his acting talent, Chalamet is also a style icon and cultural phenomenon, known for his eclectic fashion choices and magnetic presence. On the occasion of Timothée Chalamet's 29th birthday, here are 10 fascinating facts about the actor you might not know:

1. A Nepo Product: Timothée Chalamet hails from a family with deep ties to the entertainment industry. His uncle, Rodman Flender, is an actor and filmmaker, while his maternal grandfather, Harold Flender, was a writer and screenwriter. His elder sister, Pauline Chalamet, is also an actress known for roles in The King of Staten Island and What Doesn't Float, as well as her starring role in the hit series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Pauline Chalamet in The Sex Lives of College Girls

2. Early TV Roles: Timothée’s first on-screen appearance was in a 2009 episode of Law & Order titled "Pledge," where he played Eric Foley. He also appeared in the TV movie Loving Leah and had a recurring role across eight episodes of Homeland.

Timothée Chalamet in Law & Order

3. Big-Screen Debut: Chalamet made his big-screen debut in Jason Reitman’s 2014 comedy Men, Women & Children, although much of his screentime was reportedly cut from the final version.

Timothée Chalamet in Men, Women & Children

4. A Brush with Nolan: Before his breakthrough in Call Me by Your Name, Timothée had a notable role in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar as young Tom Cooper, the son of Matthew McConaughey’s character. The adult version of Tom was played by Casey Affleck.

Timothée Chalamet in Interstellar

5. Almost Spider-Man: Chalamet auditioned for the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, but the role ultimately went to Tom Holland. Interestingly, he later shared the screen with Holland’s real-life girlfriend Zendaya (who played MJ in MCU's Spider-Man movies) in Dune: Part Two, where their characters share a romantic storyline.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two

6. Oscar Magnet: Timothée has appeared in five films that were nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards: Call Me by Your Name (2017), Lady Bird (2017), Little Women (2019), Dune: Part One (2021), and Don’t Look Up (2021). With the buzz surrounding Dune: Part Two and A Complete Unknown, he could add more to this impressive list at the 2025 Oscars. ‘A Complete Unknown’ Review: Critics Praise Timothée Chalamet’s Stunning Portrayal of Bob Dylan and the Film’s Powerful Take on a Musical Icon’s Rise.

Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown

7. Past Relationships: While Timothée is currently dating Kylie Jenner, he previously dated Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, during high school. He has also been linked to Eiza González and Lily-Rose Depp.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

8. Dual Citizenship: Timothée holds dual American and French citizenship. His father, Marc Chalamet, works as an editor for UNICEF and serves as the New York correspondent for Le Parisien.

9. Landing Elio: For his career-defining role in Call Me by Your Name, Timothée didn’t even need to audition. Director Luca Guadagnino had been impressed by the actor years earlier and offered him the role without hesitation. He also learned Italian for the role.

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in Call Me by Your Name

10. Breaking Fashion Barriers: In 2022, Timothée became the first man to grace the cover of British Vogue.

Speaking about this milestone, editor Edward Enninful remarked, "I didn’t want a solo man on the cover to be a stunt or a statement. I wanted it to feel effortless, and then one day, it did. With a style so innate and self-assured that it inspires women and men alike, he was the perfect fit."

