Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has unveiled his first look as Willy Wonka, the fictional young inventor and chocolate genius in the upcoming film Wonka, which will be out in 2023. Making its way out via his official social media page, the photo posted by the Academy Award-nominated actor on Sunday, features himself dressing in character as Willy Wonka on a snowy set. He donned a black top hat and burgundy jacket, with a colourful scarf.

Besides the first look at his character, Chalamet also shared a close-up shot of him touching a walking cane whose top resembles a purple present resting inside a flower. "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last... WONKA," he captioned the pictures, reports aceshowbiz.com. Wonka, the third feature film adaptation in the 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' franchise, is billed as a prequel movie.

Plot details are still kept under wraps, but it has been reported that the prequel movie will "focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory". When Chalamet's casting was announced back in May, it was confirmed that he will sing and dance in the upcoming movie.

Timothee Chalamet Shares His Willy Wonka Look on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

The 25-year-old actor beat out Tom Holland who was reported to be in contention for the role, while Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Ezra Miller were among other actors previously linked to the movie. Other cast members are currently unknown. Paul King will direct from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby. David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films. Production began in September for a planned release on March 17, 2023.

