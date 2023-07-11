Warner Bros Pictures has released the trailer for Wonka, the prequel to Roald Dahl's beloved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as the enigmatic Willy Wonka, and it focuses on the candymaker's origins. The trailer gives a glimpse into Wonka's early life, as he travels the world learning about different cultures and flavors. We also see him meeting some of the eccentric characters who will eventually become his employees at the Chocolate Factory. Along with Chalamet, the film stars Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Matthew Baynton, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Simon Farnaby, Paterson Joseph, Tom Davis, Rakhee Thakrar, Justin Edwards, Colin O’Brien, Ellie White, Freya Parker and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.Timothee Chalamet Shares His First Look as Willy Wonka From Upcoming Prequel Film ‘Wonka’ (View Pic).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

