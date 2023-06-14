Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Veteran actor Sharda Rajan has passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was 89.

The news of her demise was shared by her daughter Sudha Madeira via a post on Facebook.

"With great sadness, my brother Shammi Rajan and I announce the passing this morning of our beloved mother, playback singer Sharda Rajan, after a long and brave battle with cancer. 25.10.1933 - 14.06.2023. Om Shanti," she wrote.

Sharda Rajan gained popularity with her song 'Titli Udi' from the 1966 film 'Suraj'. The hit song featured legendary actress Vvyajanthimala.

Her other tracks included 'Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki' from 'Jahan Pyar Miley' (1970) which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She also sang songs such as 'Masti Aur Jawani Ho Umar Badi Mastani Ho', 'Leja Leja Leja Mera Dil, Woh Pari Kahan Se Laun' and 'Tum Pyar Se Dekho' among many others.

Sharda had collaborated with renowned singers like Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle and Mukesh in her career spanning several decades.

Beyond Hindi songs, Sharda had also crooned songs in Telugu, Marathi and English. (ANI)

