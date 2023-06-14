Secret Invasion Episode 1 & 2 Review: After all the hustle and tussle of the “six-episode” events Marvel has been parading around in the name of television, I would never have guessed that Secret Invasion would be the one to deviate even slightly in tone from their recent outings. It's like a spy drama unfolding in front of our eyes, with no "action-figure" claims to be found, and it brings me to announce that after two episodes, Secret Invasion is quite good so far - considering the hype for it has been non-existent. Secret Invasion Review: Early Reactions Say Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Series is 'Incredible', Call the Cast 'Phenomenal'.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet with episodes directed by Ali Selim, Secret Invasion is a miniseries that sees Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) come back to Earth following an uprising of Skrulls on the planet. Teaming up with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Fury begins investigating the various terrorist attacks that have been taking place and quickly finds out that, you guessed it, a secret invasion of the Skrulls is taking place on Earth to claim the planet as their own.

A Still From Secret Invasion (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

Secret Invasion is constructed like a geopolitical thriller, with just enough Marvel familiarity to bring everything down to Earth. It's more grounded and has a street-level gravitas to it where the first two episodes felt like a mix of Mission: Impossible and 007. The series' greatest strength is that there aren't any big battles every two seconds and characters aren't quipping about each other. It maintains a serious tone throughout, which stands out because we aren't used to viewing an MCU entry like this. It's a nice contrast from the grand crossover adventure featured in the original Secret Invasion comics.

This time around, the topic is directly commenting on global terrorism and its geopolitical implications. Bombs are detonated in public locations, and killings are carried out, but it is the manner in which they are displayed that makes Secret Invasion stand out. Those looking for more of that Winter Soldier and Civil War grittiness will be pleased. It also prioritises its characters over spectacle, and I was intrigued to see where all of this was leading up to.

Watch the Trailer for Secret Invasion:

While that character work is greatly appreciated, it can also contribute to Secret Invasion's main issue: pacing. The first episode, for the most part, felt dragged out. It takes a long time to get going, and a lot of the world-building makes me wonder if they'll be able to wrap everything up in the four remaining episodes - a curse that has afflicted many of the past Marvel Disney+ shows. Pull a cheeky one and destroy my pessimism for once, Marvel.

Samuel L Jackson’s return as Nick Fury is impressive. Putting Fury in the "I'm too old for this sh**" narrative was a brilliant move that demonstrated that even the most capable spy can't always stay ahead of the game. Felt like a one-man army ready to take on the entirety of a species while not being above a limping kneecap. Ben Mendelsohn is also a sight for sore eyes here returning as Talos, and Olivia Colman’s snappy and snarky Sonya, a MI6 agent, steals the show (still can’t believe Colman is in a Marvel production). Don Cheadle too gets enough time to shine as Rhodey, and this ensemble just creates for a strong cast of characters.

A Still From Secret Invasion (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

However, on the Skrull front, you will find some answers that will be divisive for many, but their threat is undeniably genuine. Gravik, a Skrull directing the revolt to take over Earth, is played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, and his objectives are fueled by betrayal and revenge, making him a strong and convincing antagonist. Emilia Clarke plays G'iah, Talos' daughter, and she is given very little to do so far. But the basic idea that anyone around you could be a Skrull is certainly a guessing game that I am enjoying thus far.

The one thing with the Skrulls that did stick out though is that they tried cutting the corners here with the budget, because they don’t really remain in their Skrull form for a long time. Most of the the actors are just in their human persona, and there is a reason behind it, but I just did not buy it at all. Secret Invasion Trailer: Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury is Ready For One Final Fight in New Look at His Marvel Disney+ Series (Watch Video).

A Still From Secret Invasion (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

I would say I am looking forward to the rest of Secret Invasion, however, I really don’t want to jump the gun here. There is still a lot of ground to cover that makes me question whether they will be able to wrap this up in four episodes. Fool me once Marvel, shame on you, fool me twice… well, we all have had seven shows worth of shame now. Rest assured; Secret Invasion does start off with a fairly nice bang.

Final Thoughts

Secret Invasion’s geopolitical tone is its saving grace that does let it stand outside of the conventional Marvel formula. Samuel L Jackson’s performance alongside the rest of the cast will keep you hooked even if the pace of the show does take its sweet time in finding its footing, and if this level of quality can be kept, then we surely have a winner on our hands here. Secret Invasion begins streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21, 2023.

Rating: 3.5

