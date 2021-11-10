Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): Hollywood actors Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are joining forces for a movie about the recent Afghanistan evacuation.

As per Deadline, Tatum and Hardy are slated to both star in and produce the Universal Pictures project, though no director is attached at this time.

The studio has picked up an original pitch from writer George Nolfi, described as a 'ripped-from-the-headlines fact-based drama'.

The project's plot is based on recently-reported stories about three former Special Forces team members who join their Afghan counterparts to rescue families and allies amid the fall of Afghanistan this past August.

No specific details have been given for the characters Tatum and Hardy will be playing in the project.

Apart from Hardy and Tatum, Jules Daly will produce as well as Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association. Nolfi will serve as the executive producer on the upcoming movie.

Senior Vice President of Production Ryan Jones will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Tatum will be next seen in 'Dog', which he co-directed with Reid Carolin, and opposite Sandra Bullock in 'The Lost City'.

Hardy is coming off the hit sequel 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', and wrapped 'Havoc', the Gareth Evans-directed Netflix thriller. (ANI)

