Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): 'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston is set to headline Apple's 'The White Darkness', a limited series based on the non-fiction book by David Grann.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama based on the non-fiction book by David Grann is inspired by the true-life account of Lieutenant Colonel Alastair Edward Henry Worsley, a British explorer and a former soldier who was deeply obsessed with adventure. He was part of the successful 2009 expedition that retraced Ernest Shackleton's footsteps in the Antarctic.

Worsley died in 2016 while attempting to complete the first solo and unaided crossing of the Antarctic.

Hiddleston will be portraying Worsley in 'The White Darkness', the Apple series that will explore courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.

'Pachinko's Soo Hugh and 'Black Swan's Mark Heyman will serve as showrunners on 'The White Darkness'.

Blue Marble Pictures' Theresa Kang-Lowe will also executively produce the series alongside the company's Caroline Garity, Hiddleston, Hugh and Heyman. (ANI)

