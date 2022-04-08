OK Kanmani actress Nithya Menen celebrates her birthday on April 8. The actress who marked her Bollywood debut with a multi-starrer, Mission Mangal is known for her acting skills and the way she breathes life into all her reel characters. The actress who has openly discussed how she gets trolled for her weight issues and why it's an ignorance that needs to be highlighted is an icon for many. Besides being a top performer and one of the leading ladies down south, Nithya is also a budding fashionista who is slowly making a mark in the industry. Nithya Menen Birthday Special: From Mersal to OK Kanmani, a Look at Her Best Movies.

Nithya Menen's fashion choices would strike a chord with that girl-next-door in you. They are simple and fuss-free and most importantly, you don't get intimidated by them. She likes her traditional sarees as much as she adores her cotton dresses or layered outfits and looks delightful in all of them. With her curly tresses and a persona so confident, Nithya nails all of these pretty designs with her signature aplomb. The actress who makes a strong case for all the girls with curves and is definitely an icon to look up to.

On Nithya Menen's birthday today, we decided to celebrate her style and her love for casual fashion, one outfit at a time. Let's take a peek inside her wardrobe. Nithya Menen on Her Filmography: Important to Do Movies That Stand the Test of Time.

Nothing Prettier Than a Red Outfit

Keeping it Simple and Chic

Looking Great in Green!

Such a Classic Choice!

The Girl-Next-Door Fashion

A Ray of Sunshine!

Pretty in Pink

Happy Birthday, Nithya Menen!

