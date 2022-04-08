It was in the year 2003 when Allu Arjun faced the camera for the first time and got noticed. Cut straight to 2022, he’s one of the biggest superstars down South who hardly needs any intro. Having said that, his recent blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is enough proof of his stardom. Well, it’ll not be wrong if we say that he's is class apart when it comes to acting and dancing. Other than that, he's also termed as the 'stylish star' of the industry. If you’ve noticed, the Saami Saami star loves subtle dressing and believes to keep it minimal. Allu Arjun Birthday: Top Lesi Poddi, Ringa Ringa, Ramuloo Ramulaa – 5 Best Dance Tracks Of Tollywood’s Stylish Star! (Watch Videos).

Be it his film’s promotional event or a day out with family, he always has chosen comfort over fashion. An ardent fan of dark colours and especially black, the actor’s crisp style picks should be bookmarked by all men out there. And as Allu Arjun celebrates his 40th birthday today, we would like to highlight some of his best style shenanigans that are modern and trendy. So, let’s get started. Pushpa Star Allu Arjun To Collaborate With SS Rajamouli For The First Time – Reports.

Black Can Never Go Wrong!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nikhilarjunonline11

Subtle Fashion Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nikhilarjunonline11

Nailing The Art of Layering!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun Fan™ (@allu_keerthan_)

Making an Impression in Printed Shirt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝘂 𝗔𝗿𝗷𝘂𝗻 (@__alluarjunfanpage__)

Crisp Ethnic Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by allu arjun insta team (@stylesh_star_cults)

Charming in Casuals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by allu arjun insta team (@stylesh_star_cults)

Customised Shirt + His Swag = Wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the noteworthy fashionable moments of the South star that are simply fab. Well, with those well-tailored outfits, the actor indeed is a style stunner. Here’s wishing Allu Arjun a very happy birthday from team LatestLY!

