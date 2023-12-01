Spider-Man star Tom Holland says while the team behind his blockbuster superhero franchise is "actively" discussing the possibility of a fourth part, they won't come up with a new installment "for the sake of making another one". According to entertainment website Collider, Holland said he feels extremely protective towards the Spider-Man. “All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing," the British actor said at a press conference with the Critics Choice Association. Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 to Come Out Before Avengers Secret Wars - Reports.

“I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character," he added. Spider-Man: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms Fourth Installment for Tom Holland’s MCU Superhero.

Holland has starred as the titular superhero in three Spider-Man movies - Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021). Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had told Entertainment Weekly in February that the fourth Spider-Man movie was being written. Development on the film's script was paused amid the WGA strike.