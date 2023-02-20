It looks like we might see Tom Holland return as the wall crawler sooner rather than later as Spider-Man 4 is rumoured to come out before Avengers: Secret Wars. With Secret Wars scheduled to release on May 1, 2026, the film could come out at any time in the next three years. However, do take it with a grain of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet other than Kevin Feige recently mentioning that the script for the film is in development. Spider-Man: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Confirms Fourth Installment for Tom Holland’s MCU Superhero.

Check Out the Rumour:

Spider-Man 4 will come out before Secret Wars — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 19, 2023

