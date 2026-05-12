Entertainment News | Trailer of Jackie Shroff's 'The Great Grand Superhero' Unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Trailer of actor Jackie Shroff-starrer 'The Great Grand Superhero' was released on Tuesday.

Backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, the trailer instantly pulls you into a world where childhood imagination meets an alien invasion. Packed with fun references to iconic pop-culture moments like Shaktimaan, Karan Arjun and Jadoo the film taps into a nostalgic energy.

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Directed by Manish Saini, The Great Grand Superhero also stars Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh.

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Excited about the project, Jackie, in a press note, shared, "With The Great Grand Superhero, we're fulfilling every child's dream. If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero. Kids' dreams should always come first."

The film, which is backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, is all set to arrive in theatres on May 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff recently visited Delhi at the 5th National Wheelchair Cricket Championship 2026 Open in Greater Noida."My message for everyone is that be bindaas in life. These players have been playing so well. I saw these players, and I'm overwhelmed by the passion they have," said Jackie Shroff at the event.

He further emphasised the need for greater support towards para-sports: "I want to come here every year and support these players. I want sponsors to also support them. Big companies should come and sponsor them," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)