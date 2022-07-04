Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Bollywood star couple Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar attended Adele's London concert and pride walk.

On Sunday, the 47-year-old author took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from their visit, sharing the video, she captioned, "You don't wake up thinking it's going to be one of the best days of your life. The best thing about the best day is it happens unexpectedly. It's sitting on the grass with your family on a nice morning. Brushing against the joy of celebrating LGBT+ communities with Pride. Going to a concert, singing till you lose your voice, and getting teary-eyed looking at your child's face, the one who claims to be Adele's greatest fan."

Also Read | Gargi Release Date: Sai Pallavi's Thriller Movie To Arrive in Theatres on July 15!.

In the video, Twinkle could be seen supporting a pride walk on her way to the show along with her husband Akshay Kumar.

She further added, "It's both the feeling of a waterfall thundering through your chest and the soft humming within your heart. Happiness is accidental. It only collides against you when you are looking the other way."

Also Read | Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Finally Reveal Their Baby Girl Lianna's Face With a Cute Family Picture!.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Wow lady you rock, another fan commented, "How beautifully expressed." While one said, "Nothing beats Adele. And that too live on stage," many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

As far as work is concerned, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after being starred in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)