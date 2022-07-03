Telugu star Sai Pallavi is all set to treat her fans with another entertaining movie. on Sunday announced the release date of her much-awaited movie Gargi. Taking to Instagram, the Virata Parvam star shared a new poster of her upcoming film and captioned it, "#Gargi will be Yours from the 15th of July!" Sai Pallavi Announces New Film Gargi On Her 30th Birthday, Shares First Look (Watch Video).

Recently on the occasion of her birthday, actor Sai Pallavi treated fans by announcing her new film Gargi. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, GARGI , @prgautham83's brainchild."iller". Gargi: Sai Pallavi Shares Interesting Treats About Her Upcoming Film As Well as Her Professional Insights.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was in news for her statements on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits which went viral and flared into a controversy. She also posted a brief video, in which she presented her clarification over her statements. Sai Pallavi's comments drew mixed reactions on social media.The film is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran of Ritchie fame.Gargi is touted as an intense drama about a woman who is fighting for justice.

