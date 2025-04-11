Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the premiere of Meri Pyari Boi, a Garhwali film, on Friday.

The film revolves around the story of a woman from the mountains who is forced to leave her family in search of work. It highlights the issues of migration and struggle in the hilly regions while showcasing the folk culture of Garhwal.

Also Read | Vishu 2025 Box Office: Mammootty's 'Bazooka', Naslen's 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' or Basil Joseph's 'Maranamass' - Which Malayalam Movie Had Best Opening Day Collection? Find Out!.

While speaking at the premiere, Dhami shared that the film touches on serious topics like the struggle and migration of the mountains and brings alive our folk culture and sentiments.

The event was also attended by several prominent guests Saurabh Thapliyal, State Congress Senior Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana, film producer Jitendra Joshi, and director Mukesh Dhasmana.

Also Read | 'Good Bad Ugly' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar Breaks His Own Opening Day Records in Tamil Nadu and Worldwide, Find Out Movie's Break-Even Target!.

Talking about the film, Meri Pyari Boi shows the challenges faced by people in the mountain villages, especially women. It also celebrates the culture and strength of the people living in the Garhwal region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)