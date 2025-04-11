Vishu 2025 saw three major Malayalam releases hit theatres on April 10 with much hype, fanfare, and star power. Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Maranamass left Malayalam film fans in a dilemma over which movie to watch first, as each offered something exciting in its own right. When Is Vishu 2025? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Importance, and Rituals – A Guide to the Malayalam New Year Celebration.

Bazooka stars Mammootty - one of Kerala’s biggest superstars and among India’s finest actors - in an investigative thriller, a genre that has become a staple of Malayalam cinema in recent years. In fact, two of Malayalam Cinema's certified hits in 2025 - Rekhachithram and Officer on Duty - belong to the same genre.

Then there's Alappuzha Gymkhana, a sports comedy featuring Naslen in the lead. His star power has been on the rise following the blockbuster success of last year’s Premalu.

Lastly, Maranamass, a black comedy, stars another young favourite of Malayalam cinema - actor-director Basil Joseph - who delivered his career-best performance earlier this year in the brilliant PonMan.

So which of these Vishu 2025 releases opened strongest at the box office in Kerala, India, and globally? Let’s break down the Day 1 numbers.

1. Bazooka

Written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, this stylish investigative thriller features Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hakkim Shah, Divya Pillai, and Ishwarya Menon. ‘Bazooka’ Movie Review: All Flash, No Bang in This Messily Edited Mammootty Thriller!

'Bazooka' Day 1 Collections:

Kerala: INR 3.2 crore

India: INR 3.7 crore

Global: INR 5 crore

2. Alappuzha Gymkhana

Directed by Khalid Rahman (Unda, Thallumaala), who also co-wrote the screenplay, this sports comedy stars Naslen in the lead. The ensemble cast includes Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik, Anagha Maya Ravi, Nanda Nishanth, and Noila Francy. ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ Movie Review: Naslen’s Sports-Comedy Floats Like a Butterfly and Punches With Humour and Charm.

'Alappuzha Gymkhana' Day 1 Collections:

Kerala: INR 2.65 crore

India: INR 3.05 crore

Global: INR 4 crore

3. Maranamass

Directed by debutant Sivaprasad, this black comedy stars Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny (also one of the writers), Anishma Anilkumar, Suresh Krishna, and Babu Antony.

'Maranamass' Day 1 Collections:

Kerala: INR 1 crore

India: INR 1.15 crore

Global: Not available

As evident from the numbers, it was Bazooka - powered by Mammootty’s superstar appeal - that took the lead on Day 1, followed closely by Alappuzha Gymkhana. Maranamass had the lowest opening among the three.

However, the dynamics began to shift by the end of the extended opening weekend (Vishu falls on Monday, April 14). The critical reception to Bazooka has been underwhelming, and audience reactions have also been mixed. In contrast, Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass have been better received by both critics and audiences, which is already reflected in their improved second-day collections. In fact, reports suggest that Alappuzha Gymkhana has overtaken Bazooka in terms of show-wise occupancy.

Whether Naslen manages to outshine the legendary Mammootty at the box office this Vishu remains to be seen - but the race is heating up.

