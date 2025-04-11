As expected, Good Bad Ugly has taken off to a flying start at the box office, having released on April 10. Starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, the film is a mass-action entertainer that also serves as a homage to its leading star. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran (Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Mark Antony), the movie features an ensemble supporting cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Simran, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, Jackie Shroff, Priya Prakash Varrier, Raghu Ram, and Tinnu Anand, among others. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Movie Review: ‘Good’ for Ajith Kumar Fans, ‘Average’ for Rest of Us, Maamey!

According to the production house Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly has grossed INR 30.9 crore in Tamil Nadu, making it Ajith’s highest opening-day collection in his home state. The previous record was held by Valimai (2022), which earned INR 28 crore. As for Ajith’s last release, Vidaamuyarchi, it had grossed INR 22 crore in India.

'Good Bad Ugly' Opening Day Update in Tamil Nadu

Globally, Valimai also held the record for Ajith’s highest opening-day collection at INR 47 crore - a record also now surpassed by Good Bad Ugly, which has reportedly earned INR 51.4 crore, as per Sacnilk. The portal also states that the film’s all-India net collection stands at INR 34.4 crore. ‘Good Bad Ugly’: Ajith Kumar’s Fans Dance to Drum Beats, Cheer for ‘Thala’ Outside Theatres During First Day First Show of Adhik Ravichandran’s Film.

The Budget of 'Good Bad Ugly'

However, Good Bad Ugly still has a long way to go before achieving hit status. Reports suggest the film was made on a budget ranging between INR 270 to INR 300 crore (seriously?), meaning it needs to gross at least INR 350 to INR 400 crore worldwide to break even.

While the film has received mixed reviews, Ajith’s fans are loving its numerous tributes to the superstar, his flamboyant performance, and the director’s lively treatment. The opening weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film is on the path to success - especially since Ajith’s last few releases, Thunivu and Vidaamuyarchi, underperformed at the box office.

