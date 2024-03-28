Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan, who is all set to come up with a highly anticipated rom-com 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', on Thursday shared a glimpse of the scripting session.

Varun took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture featuring the front page of the script displaying the film's title, along with the logo of the production house and the name of director Shashank Khaitan.

Also Read | Elvish Yadav Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After Getting Bail in Snake Venom-Rave Party Case.

Along with the picture, Varun expressed his excitement and wrote "Nothing more exciting than a freshly printed script,"

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari Confirms Getting Engaged to Siddharth; Couple Shares Cute Picture on Insta Flaunting Their Engagement Rings.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' marks the third collaboration of Varun with Shashank after 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and the second collaboration of Janhvi with the director after her debut film 'Dhadak'.

The film also marks Varun and Jahnvi's second collaboration after their romantic drama film 'Bawaal'.

Apart from this, he will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller 'Baby John'.

'Baby John' is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Makers unveiled the intriguing teaser of the film, which received massive responses from the fans.

Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of 'Baby John', which will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the Russo Brothers' series. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is keenly awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)