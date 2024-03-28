Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who secretly got engaged to actor Siddharth on Wednesday, confirmed their union on Thursday. The actress took to Instagram on Thursday, where she shared a picture of herself with her fiance, which shows both of them flaunting their engagement rings. It's Official! Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Are Engaged; Couple Flaunts Their Engagement Rings in Insta Post (See Pic).

Aditi wrote in the caption, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” Members of the film fraternity flooded the comments section, showering blessings on the couple. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, who is known for Masaan and Sacred Games, wrote, “So happy for you two."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Confirm Their Engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was recently seen in Sam Bahadur, wrote, “Woohooo congratulations." Aditi’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar co-star Manisha Koirala wrote, “Congratulations sweetheart."

Aditi recently missed a special event of her upcoming streaming series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai. Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series, Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha, Is Set to Release on Netflix on May 1.

The makers of the streaming series organised a special drone show to announce the release date of the series. The emcee at the event shared the update about Aditi’s absence due to her 'special day'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2024 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).