Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): 'Fukrey' stars Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat will be seen together on-screen once again. The two, along with actress Shalini Pandey, are all set to headline the 'Rahu Ketu' film.

Directed by Vipul Vig, 'Rahu Ketu' officially began filming on Tuesday with a mahurat ceremony.

Announcing the film, Zee Studios on Instagram wrote, "Some call it fate, we call it #RahuKetu ka khel! Aur yeh aapke life mein bhi jald hi pravesh karenge, shoot begins now."

The makers also shared a picture of the lead cast holding the film's clapperboard. In another image from the mahurat ceremony, we can see the entire team posing. Chunky Panday is also in the film.

Details regarding the film's plot have been kept under wraps.

Currently, Pulkit is also prepping up for his project 'Glory'. Recently, he shared a video in which he was seen practising boxing with his coach as he is playing the role of a boxer in the movie.

His wife and actor, Kriti Kharbanda, reacted to the post and dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

He also shared a picture of himself posing outside his vanity van and another one with his co-stars Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky.

Producers Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman of Atomic Films described the project as a deeply personal story, as per a press note. They said, "Glory is a story close to our hearts. At its core, it's a gripping murder mystery intricately woven against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of sports, bringing together two electrifying genres. With its propulsive action and relentless twists, Glory promises to keep audiences hooked. Partnering with Netflix has given us the platform to bring this bold vision to life for a global audience."

Shalini was recently seen in Netflix's crime drama show 'Dabba Cartel', which also stars Shaban Azmi, Jyothika and Anjali Anand. (ANI)

