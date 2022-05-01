Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week after he suffered a muscle pull in his back during shooting, was discharged, informed the hospital on Sunday.

"Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged," said Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

In the video on Twitter, the 'Sholay' actor said: "Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don't worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Apne 2'. (ANI)

