Veteran actor Dharmendra has been hospitalised at a hospital in South Mumbai. As per ETimes, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was admitted to the ICU of a hospital four days ago. However, as per latest update, he has now been moved out of the intensive care unit, and is under observation and recovering. Rocky Aur Rani: Legends Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi Join Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s Directorial (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Around four days ago, @aapkadharam was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in South Mumbai. The latest is that he has been moved out of the intensive care unit#Dharmendra https://t.co/Stpnv8CRc7 — ETimes (@etimes) May 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)