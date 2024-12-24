Entertainment News | Veteran Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Laid to Rest in Mumbai, Fans, Friends Pay Last Respects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Veteran director and screenwriter, Shyam Benegal who passed away at the age of 90 in Mumbai, was laid to rest on Tuesday. Renowned actors, producers and filmmakers attended the last rites of the filmmaker at Shivaji Park Electric Crematorium, Mumbai.

The legendary director Shyam Benegal who is known for films such as 'Ankur', 'Mandi', 'Nishant' and 'Junoon' was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute. The last rites of the filmmaker were held around 3 pm at Dadar's Shivaji Park crematorium.

The funeral of Shyam Benegal was attended by numerous celebrities including Boman Irani, Naseerudin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Prateek Gandhi, Divya Dutta and many more.

As per the visuals circulating on the internet, the mortal remains of the filmmaker were brought in by the grieving family members at Shivaji Park. Naseeruddin Shah, who acted in several films directed by Shyam Benegal, was seen bidding an emotional farewell to the filmmaker.

Shyam Benegal breathed his last today at 6:38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, where he was undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease.

From Chiranjeevi to Akshay Kumar, actors expressed their grief over the demise of Shyam Benegal.

Big B took to his X account on Tuesday to share his grief as he wrote, "T 5233 - We have lost another stalwart of the Film Industry today .. Shyam Benegal passes away .. Prayers and condolences."

Taking to X, actor Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal, one of the finest film-makers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India. His films, biographies and documentaries form part of India's greatest cultural treasure!! A fellow Hyderabadi & former Rajya Sabha member, Benegal Sab's masterful works will always be held in great esteem in Indian Cinema! Rest In Peace Sir!!"

Born on December 14, 1934, in a Konkani-speaking Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin family in Hyderabad, Benegal collaborated extensively with actors from FTII and NSD, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri.

His films left an indelible impact on audiences, addressing relevant socio-political themes with remarkable depth. For instance, Junoon (1979), based on Ruskin Bond's A Flight of Pigeons, is a tumultuous epic set during India's freedom movement. The film, featuring a forbidden love story between a British woman (Nafisa Ali) and a passionate Pathan (Shashi Kapoor), remains one of Benegal's finest works, celebrated for its sweeping visuals and emotional intensity.

His films gained international acclaim as well. Manthan (1976), inspired by Verghese Kurien's pioneering milk cooperative movement, made waves globally and was showcased at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The film's premiere was attended by luminaries such as Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, and members of the Kurien and Patil families. (ANI)

