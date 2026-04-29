Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli are set to clash in a highly anticipated Saudi Pro League 2025-26 fixture that could have major ramifications for the title race. With Al-Nassr looking to capitalise on home advantage at Al-Awwal Park, coach Jorge Jesus and his squad face a stern test against an attacking Al-Ahli side led by Riyad Mahrez. Both clubs are currently battling at the upper echelon of the league table, making this a pivotal encounter for their respective campaigns. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Reach AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Final Following Dominant Display Against Al Ahli SC

Expect a high-octane match as two of Saudi Arabia's traditional heavyweights vie for three crucial points in this defining 2025-26 season showdown. However, fans, as usual, are eager to know if Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for Al-Nassr in the line-up.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Following speculation regarding his fitness, captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for the league leaders as they seek to move one step closer to the domestic title. Despite being substituted late in their recent continental victory, the Portuguese forward has been cleared to play and was pictured in final training sessions with the squad.

Concerns over Ronaldo’s availability surfaced after he was withdrawn in the 81st minute during Al-Nassr’s 5–1 demolition of Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League Two semi-finals last week. However, club sources and recent training reports indicate the substitution was a precautionary measure rather than a result of a serious hamstring injury. Cristiano Ronaldo Roasts Lookalike in Hilarious Exchange, Al-Nassr Star Says ‘You Don’t Look Like Me, You Are Very Ugly’ (Watch Video).

With 25 goals already this season, the 41-year-old remains central to Jorge Jesus’s tactical plans. He is expected to start alongside João Félix and Kingsley Coman, the latter of whom arrives in blistering form after netting a hat-trick in the reverse continental fixture on 22 April.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).