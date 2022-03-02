Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is known for choosing diverse projects, treated his fans to a video of him grooving to upbeat music.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 'Masaan' actor shared a video from his makeup room where he can be seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padhukone Are Very Different Yet Similar as Dancers, Says Choreographer Kruti Mahesh.

In the video, he can be seen dancing on the beats of Hasan Raheem's song 'Joona'. He captioned, "Aaj mood kaafi top chal rha hai #newbeginings."

Reportedly, the 'Uri' actor will soon start shooting for his next film with actor Tripti Dimri.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Karan Patel Approached to Be the Jailor in Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show?.

Apart from the yet-untitled film with Tripti, Vicky will also be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and 'The Great Indian Family' with Manushi Chhillar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)