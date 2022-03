TV actor Karan Patel has been approached for Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, according to sources. A source close to IANS said: "Karan Patel has been approached to be the jailor for Lock Upp." According to the source, "a jailor's job in the show is to make the lives of the contestants more difficult. Lock Upp Contestant Tehseen Poonawalla On Doing the Reality Show, Host Kangana Ranaut, TejRan and More (LatestLY Exclusive).

Already the jail has given the contestants a tough time by giving just two pairs of clothes, Indian toilets, a basic washbasin and tasteless food." Karan is known for his work in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

Lock Upp has 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted. The show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

