Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Age is just a number, and Sham Kaushal has just proved it with action and a lot of strength.

At 70, the veteran action director and father of actor Vicky Kaushal is winning admiration online after sharing a glimpse of his fitness routine.

Also Read | 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' CinemaCon Footage Reveals Miles Morales vs Prowler Miles in Epic Multiverse Finale (View Post).

Sham Kaushal took to Instagram Story to post a video from the gym, showing himself doing a bench press with weights.

Dressed in workout gear and fully focused on his routine, Sham looked determined as he powered through the exercise. The video also proved that fitness is less about age and more about consistency.

Also Read | Karan Johar Says THIS After Meeting Meryl Streep During 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Tour (Watch Video).

Along with the post, he kept the caption simple and humble. Referring to "God's grace" and his "small efforts" to keep going, he wrote, "God's grace small efforts to continue.....Rab Rakha.."

Take a look

Sham Kaushal has choreographed action sequences for several major Hindi films over the years. His work can be seen in acclaimed titles such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' 'Bajirao Mastani,' 'Padmaavat,' 'Raazi,' 'Dangal' and 'Sanju,' among many others.

While Sham Kaushal is inspiring people in the gym, his son actor Vicky is busy on the professional front. The actor will next be seen in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The upcoming film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles. It marks Ranbir Kapoor's reunion with Bhansali after his debut film 'Saawariya,' while Vicky will be working with the filmmaker for the first time. Alia, meanwhile, has previously collaborated with Bhansali on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)