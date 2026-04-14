Sony Pictures has provided the first official glimpse into Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated conclusion to the animated Miles Morales trilogy. During a presentation at CinemaCon, the studio debuted footage that picks up immediately following the cliffhanger of the previous installment, Across the Spider-Verse. The preview centers on a high-stakes confrontation between Miles Morales and his alternate-reality counterpart, setting the stage for what directors describe as the final chapter of this multiverse saga. ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Release Date: Sony Pictures To Release Animated Superhero Film in June 2027, First Look Unveiled.

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ CinemaCon Footage:

A new look at Spider-Man: Beyond the #SpiderVerse. In theatres 6.18.2027. 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/WK2dIjvcyc — Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 14, 2026

'Spider-Verse' Teases Dark Miles Morales

The footage revealed at the event focuses on Miles Morales’ struggle to escape Earth-42, a reality where he was never bitten by a radioactive spider. In this world, Miles encounters an alternate version of himself Miles G. Morales, who has assumed the mantle of the Prowler. In a sequence described as chilling and tense, the protagonist is shown restrained and interrogated by his uncle, Aaron Davis. The alternate Miles, voiced by Jharrel Jerome, is portrayed as a darker, more menacing figure who looms over the captive hero. As Miles attempts to explain the urgent need to return to his own universe to save his father, the situation quickly escalates into a physical confrontation.

Miles Morales Unleashes Venom Powers

The preview then shifted into an action-packed escape sequence, with Miles Morales unleashing his signature electric “venom” powers to break free from restraints and battle both his alternate self and Uncle Aaron. The footage also hinted at a larger multiverse conflict, raising stakes for the upcoming installment. Sony further excited fans by confirming the return of popular characters, including Spider-Gwen voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, Peter B. Parker by Jake Johnson, Spider-Ham by John Mulaney, Spider-Noir by Nicolas Cage, and Spider-Punk by Daniel Kaluuya, setting the stage for an expansive and high-energy Spider-Verse showdown.

'Spider-Verse' Final Chapter Confirmed

Directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson appeared at the event to discuss the scope of the film. According to Variety, the filmmaking team confirmed that this installment will serve as the "final chapter of Miles’ story." The directors promised that the movie aims to be the most "emotional" and "spectacular" entry in the series to date. The script is penned by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who have overseen the franchise’s narrative direction since its inception. The production team noted that the film is designed to resolve the complex narrative threads involving the Spider-Society and the fate of the multiverse that were established in the 2023 sequel.

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Release Date

The journey to the big screen for Beyond the Spider-Verse has faced several hurdles. Originally intended for an earlier release, the project was removed from the studio’s calendar due to production complexities and industry-wide strikes. With animation now progressing steadily, Sony has officially scheduled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to hit theatres on June 18, 2027. The film is expected to be a major summer tentpole, concluding a trilogy that has been widely praised for its innovative visual style and character development.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).