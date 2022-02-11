Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): On Friday, actor Sidharth Malhotra treated his fans with his pictures in a scenic field.

Alongside the images, he dropped a motivational caption.

"Own your morning, own your day, own your life," Sidharth wrote, adding the hashtags #beawesome, #behumble, and #bekind.

In one of the images, Sidharth can be seen flexing his muscles against the backdrop of green fields. However, it's Vicky Kaushal's comment that caught more attention than Sidharth's poses.

Unleashing his Punjabi side, Vicky Kaushal commented, "Baajre da sitta."

For the unversed, 'Bajre da sitta' is also the title of a popular Punjabi folk song.

Vicky's comment has garnered several likes and comments.

A section of social media users even expressed their desire to see two "Punjabi mundes" Vicky and Sidharth together in some film soon.

Meanwhile, Vicky has recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar's film. On the other hand, Sidharth is currently shooting for 'Yodha'. (ANI)

