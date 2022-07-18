New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vidya Balan on Monday dropped an adorable video in which he showcased her Monday morning experience.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Tumhari Sulu' actor captioned the video, "Mera Monday toh aisa tha... Aapka kaisa tha!"

Also Read | Blake Jenner Arrested, Charged of Driving Under Influence by the Police.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgKGmmdJcsK/

In the video, the 43-year-old actor donned a white bathing gown and she could be seen sleep deprived as she tries to take a nap at random places inside her room.

Also Read | Bhupinder Singh, Veteran Legendary Playback Singer, Dies at 82 in Mumbai.

After watching the video, fans just can't keep calm and they bombarded the comment area with heart and laughter emoticons, showing their love for the 'Sherni' actor.

"So cute and beautiful" a fan commented on the video.

Another fan wrote, "The kid still exist".

Vidya also keeps entertaining her fans and admirers by posting funny videos, on a regular basis, on her social media handles and her fans are always enthralled by her high humour quotient.

The 'No One Killed Jessica' actor is known for her brilliant acting skills. She made her big Bollywood debut with 'Parineeta' in the year 2005 along with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Vidya received a National Award for her performance in 'The Dirty Picture', where she portrayed the role of former Indian actor Silk Smitha.

In 2014, she was awarded the Padam Shri, for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, the 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' star was last seen with Shefali Shah in the film 'Jalsa', which is a production of T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and is directed by Suresh Triveni. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received a decent response from the netizens.

She will soon be seen in 'Neeyat' and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)