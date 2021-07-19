Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set to turn producer with the film 'IB 71'.

On Monday, Vidyut took to Instagram to share the news about him bankrolling the film via his company Action Hero Films.

"I'm happy to announce my first feature titled 'IB 71' as Producer at Action Hero Films. I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessings and support," he posted.

"'IB 71' is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of team work and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you've hoped for," he added.

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, 'IB 71' is the banner's first collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.

Reportedly, the film revolves around the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Along with the announcement, Vidyut uploaded a picture of him sitting next to director Sankalp Reddy.

Social media users have sent best wishes to Vidyut on his new venture.

"Congratulations. More power to you," singer Harshdeep Kaur commented.

On the acting front, Vidyut will be seen in the thriller 'Sanak'. (ANI)

