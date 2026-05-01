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New Delhi, May 1: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Friday reported monthly domestic sales of 51,902 units in April, marking a year‑on‑year rise of 17 per cent and the company’s highest April tally since inception. The automaker also achieved monthly export sales of 13,708 units and credited recent product interventions for the strong start to the new financial year, the statement said.

“We have opened the new financial year on a strong note, carrying forward the momentum built in recent months into April 2026," said Tarun Garg, MD and CEO, HMIL. The 5‑Star Bharat NCAP rating for VENUE and VENUE N Line further exemplified the company's steadfast commitment to safety, contributing to the model’s highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 12,420 units. Bike Launches in May 2026: From KTM RC 350 and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 to Hero Karizma XMR 250, List of Motorcycles Coming This Month.

"As we move ahead, we remain dedicated to delivering future-ready innovation, benchmark safety and a delightful ownership experience for customers across India,” Garg added. Meanwhile, Kia India announced its highest-ever sales for the month of April since inception, with wholesale volumes of 27,286 units, marking a 16 per cent year-on-year growth over 23,623 units sold in April 2025. BMW F 450 GS Price in India, Features and Specifications.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Kia India recorded sales of 111,611 units, compared to 99,199 units in the same period last year, registering a 13 per cent growth. “Our highest-ever April performance builds on the steady growth we have seen over the past several months. This momentum is being led by the new Kia Seltos, with Sonet and Carens along with Clavis continuing to strengthen our presence across key segments through ongoing enhancements,” said Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).