1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 12 board results soon, following exams held between February 17 and April 10. As students await the declaration, many are looking for details on how to check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker, one of the official platforms for accessing digital marksheets.

The process of how to check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker has gained importance this year as the board introduces a new digital evaluation system, potentially allowing faster and more accurate result processing. CBSE Rolls Out Curriculum on Computational Thinking, AI for Classes 3-8 From 2026-27 Academic Session.

How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker?

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the mobile app.

Log in using your registered mobile number or government ID.

Navigate to the “Education” section.

Select “Central Board of Secondary Education.”

Click on “Class XII Marksheet.”

Enter your roll number and required school details.

The digital marksheet available on DigiLocker is legally valid for admissions and official use.

Official Websites and Other Platforms

Apart from DigiLocker, CBSE has provided multiple platforms to ensure smooth access to results. Students can check their scores on:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Results will also be accessible through the UMANG app and SMS services for students with limited internet access.

CBSE has implemented an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, enabling examiners to evaluate answer sheets digitally. The move is aimed at reducing manual errors and improving efficiency in result compilation. ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results 2026 Out: Know How To Check CISCE 10th, 12th Scorecard Download.

Last year, results were announced on May 13. With the new system in place, experts believe the 2026 results could be declared earlier, although the board has not confirmed an official date.

The Class 12 results follow the earlier announcement of Class 10 results on April 15. This year, over 24 lakh students appeared for the secondary examinations, with more than 23 lakh passing. In 2025, CBSE recorded an overall Class 12 pass percentage of 88.39 per cent. Once the 2026 results are declared, the board is expected to release detailed data, including pass percentages, gender-wise performance, and regional statistics.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).