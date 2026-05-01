Chirayu Rana, Ex-JPMorgan Employee, Accused of Fabricating S*xual Harassment Claims Against Executive Lorna Hajdini

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A former JPMorgan staffer, identified by sources as Chirayu Rana, has been accused of fabricating s*xual harassment allegations against a high-ranking executive at the bank. The claims follow an internal investigation by the financial institution that reportedly found no evidence of wrongdoing regarding the conduct of Lorna Hajdini, an executive director at the firm.

Chirayu Rana, 35, who is currently a principal at the investment firm Bregal Sagemount, allegedly filed the lawsuit earlier this week under the pseudonym John Doe. The legal filing contained a series of lurid accusations, including claims that Hajdini coerced him into s*xual acts and threatened his professional compensation. However, both the executive and JPMorgan have moved to vigorously discredit the narrative. JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Slammed for S*xually Abusing Married Junior Employee.

JPMorgan Denies Harassment Allegations

The lawsuit filed by Rana on Monday alleged that the 37-year-old executive director had engaged in a pattern of abuse and coercion starting in the spring of 2024. The court documents, which were briefly circulated before being retracted for corrections, claimed that Hajdini used threats regarding Rana’s annual bonus to enforce compliance.

JPMorgan Chase has strongly denied all claims listed in the suit, which also accused the bank of retaliation and failing to conduct a proper investigation. A spokesperson for the bank stated that a thorough probe involving HR and legal teams, including a review of electronic communications and phone records, yielded no merit to the allegations. The bank further noted that while other employees cooperated with the inquiry, the complainant refused to participate or provide central facts.

Discrepancies in Reporting Lines and Professional Conduct

Internal sources have highlighted significant discrepancies in the claims regarding the professional relationship between the two parties. Although Rana alleged his bonus was used as leverage, it has been revealed that he did not report to Lorna Hajdini. While both worked on the leveraged finance team, Hajdini reported to a different managing director than Rana, meaning she had no formal authority over his financial compensation or performance reviews.

Hajdini has categorically denied the allegations through her legal counsel. In a statement, her representatives clarified that she never engaged in inappropriate conduct with Rana and had never visited the locations where the alleged incidents were said to have occurred. Colleagues have described Hajdini as a top performer at the bank, noting her involvement in charitable work outside of her professional duties.

Legal and Professional Background of Chirayu Rana

Chirayu Rana, a Rutgers graduate and former basketball player, has had a varied career across several major financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and The Carlyle Group, before his tenure at JPMorgan. He joined the bank in 2024 and filed an internal complaint in May 2025 before attempting to negotiate a multimillion-dollar exit package, according to sources familiar with the matter. Lorna Hajdini Sued: JPMorgan Executive Accused of S*xual Assault, Drugging and Racial Abuse of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims.

Despite the retraction of the initial court documents, the allegations remain a matter of public record due to the legal privilege protecting the reporting of court filings. At present, Rana has not responded to requests for comment, and his attorney has not provided further statements. No trial date has been set for the proceedings in the New York County Supreme Court.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).