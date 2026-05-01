‘Raja Shivaji’: Salman Khan Sports Turban, Flaunts Moustache in Leaked Cameo Look From Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Film (Watch Video)

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The release of the historical epic Raja Shivaji has set social media ablaze following the leak of superstar Salman Khan’s surprise appearance. Portraying the legendary Maratha warrior Jiva Mahala, Khan’s transformation has become the focal point of the film’s opening day. Theatre recordings and stills shared across platforms show the actor in a traditional saffron turban and a prominent moustache, marking a significant departure from his contemporary roles. ‘Raja Shivaji’: Salman Khan Confirmed for Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic; Will the Superstar Play Jiva Mahala?.

Salman Khan’s Cameo in ‘Raja Shivaji’ Goes Viral

While rumours of a cameo had circulated for months, the production team kept Khan’s specific role under tight wraps until the film’s premiere on May 1, 2026. The leaked visuals capture an intense sequence where Khan, dressed in a saffron kurta and matching turban, wields a Maratha sword alongside Riteish Deshmukh, who plays the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In one of the most talked-about moments from the film, Khan’s character delivers a powerful dialogue in Marathi, “Shivaji nahi; Shivaji Raje mhanaycha”, demanding respect for the Maratha ruler. The scene has reportedly triggered "stadium-like" celebrations in several single-screen cinemas, with fans praising the actor’s "massy" entry.

Salman Khan’s Cameo As Jiva Mahala in ‘Raja Shivaji’ Surfaces Online – Watch Video

Superstar Salman Khan's powerful cameo in Raja Shivaji 💀❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/eRylWeHKva — 𝕭𝕺𝕾𝕾⚡ (@Tera_Baap_x9) May 1, 2026

How Salman Khan's Cameo Came to Be

Director and lead actor Riteish Deshmukh recently shared the story behind the unexpected casting. According to Deshmukh, Salman Khan was not part of the original script. The collaboration happened organically during a New Year’s gathering when Khan inquired about the project’s progress. "He asked me when I was starting to shoot. I said, 'This month.' He then asked, 'Which role am I playing?'" Deshmukh recalled.

When told no role had been written for him, Khan reportedly insisted, saying, "You can’t make the film without me; I have to be in it." The role of Jiva Mahala, the loyal aide famous for saving Shivaji Maharaj's life during the encounter with Afzal Khan, was subsequently integrated to accommodate the superstar’s participation.

More About ‘Raja Shivaji’

Raja Shivaji is being hailed as one of the most ambitious projects in Marathi cinema, produced by Mumbai Film Company in association with Jio Studios. The film features an ensemble cast, including Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. ‘Raja Shivaji’ Trailer: Genelia Deshmukh’s 10-Year-Old Son Rahyl Makes Acting Debut As Young Shivaji in Father Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic (Watch Video).

The film focuses on the early years of the Maratha Empire and the establishment of Swarajya. Early box office reports suggest a strong opening, bolstered significantly by the "viral" word-of-mouth surrounding Salman Khan's high-octane appearance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).