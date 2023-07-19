Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Fans are undoubtedly what keep celebrities going. However, sometimes, they shock stars with their crazy and bizarre acts.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced online in which a fan can be seen breaching security and jumping onto the stage to touch actor Vijay Deverakonda‘s feet. The incident happened at the success meet of the film 'Baby', which has Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda in the lead role. Vijay presided over the event as the chief guest.

As Vijay started speaking, an eager fan is seen running past the security on stage to touch Vijay's feet. The fan's action left Vijay baffled. Taken aback, he went backwards as he tried to avoid being touched by the person. The Security personnel immediately intervened to ensure Vijay’s safety.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay recently started shooting for a film tentatively titled 'VD 12' in Hyderabad. The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Vijay has also collaborated with Mrunal Thakur for a new film, which is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

He will be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Kushi', which will hit the theatres on September 1. (ANI)

