Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to steal hearts with their crackling chemistry with the upcoming rom-com Kushi and this song “Aradhya” is proof. They don’t just look perfect together but look happy in love in this soothing track composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. This love ballad in Telugu has been crooned by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is all set to be released on September 1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Take Break From Acting? Kushi Actress To Not Sign Any New Projects and Focus on Health – Reports.

Watch The Second Single “Aradhya” Below:

